Obituary of Toni Thompson

Recently the Food Bank of Nevada County lost a big piece of its heart and soul with the passing of Toni Thompson. She touched so many people's lives as Executive Director of the Food Bank.

Join her son John Candelaria and the rest of the Food Bank family for a celebration of her life this Sunday. Help us celebrate her life and share your memories. There will be a BBQ, a whole roasted pig, potluck and music. Come to the Food Bank located at 310 Railroad Ave. in Grass Valley (go left after the 49er Fun Park, before Gold n Green) Sunday, October 15th from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Food Bank of

Nevada County. There is a "Donate" button on our website,

http://www.foodbankofnc.org, or you can mail checks to

578 Sutton Way #187 Grass Valley 95945.