Obituary of Timothy Jerome Taylor

Timothy Jerome Taylor passed away at his home in Nevada City on August 7, 2017.

He was born September 9, 1952. Tim was the third of five children born to Frank and Bonnie Taylor, a rowdy Irish Catholic clan from the Pacific Northwest. He came to this area in 1974 to help establish the first California organic apple orchard, Pike Mountain Apples. Tim went on to a career in forestry as a tree climber, cone collector and forestry contractor. Later, he became a California certified arborist. Tim was, amongst other things, a natural athlete and spectacular gardener.

Tim's greatest love and commitment was to his son, Yuba, whom he raised and supported. As a grandfather, Tim loved to be with his grandsons and watch them play sports. He was a regular attendee at the Little League Park and anywhere else they played.

He is survived by and will be missed by Yuba and Tara Taylor and grandsons, Devin and Tilton; siblings John Taylor, Ohio and Molly Breen of Nevada City, Peggy DePue, Greenville and Pat Taylor of Santa Cruz; as well as friends and extended family. We all remember and will miss the tremendous vitality he once inhabited.

A private memorial service will be held in September.

We hope he is high up in the trees, swinging free!