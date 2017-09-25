Obituary of Tiana Jacqueline Trumbo

Ever the adventurer, Tiana Jacqueline Trumbo, 75, of Nevada City, CA died unexpectedly on August 26th 2017 while enjoying the great outdoors. Born December 17, 1941 she leaves behind her husband of 41 years, William Lloyd Trumbo, and daughters Tammy Baehr, Tasha DeChellis, and Tiffany (Raya) Trumbo, and step-children Tanya Smith and Traig Trumbo, and their 5 respective families. Grandmother of 10, she is also survived by her twin sister Juliane Bruhn of Germany and extended European family. A former Respiratory Therapist, she will be remembered for her delight in serving others, zest for travel, and as a girl who just wanted to have fun! Without her, there will be an abundance of sticky hands and far too many crumbs upon the floor.

Please join the family for Tiana's memorial service on October 28th at 3pm at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley. Donations to Youcaring.com/TianaTrumbo are requested in lieu of flowers.

Tiana Jacqueline Trumbo

Bill's poem in memoriam of his dear wife Tiana:

We'll see you at the Yuba River, Tiana

Along the Buttermilk Trail To the valley below

Lives the beautiful Yuba River Where the water does flow

It's the place where Tiana does love to go!

And I'm sure she's there

For her friends that care & And love to share, the river

Which over rocks and gullies go To and frow.

From the stars at night

To the dawn's early glow Tiana's there, I do know!

To wish you well, at God's nature show

Tiana, we miss you & hug you Your departure such a blow

But we'll talk again as we hike Buttermilk Trail, real slow!

— Love and hugs forever,

William Trumbo