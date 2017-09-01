Obituary of Theresa E. Tikasingh

Theresa Elizabeth Tikasingh went to Heaven on August 27, 2017. She was 89.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on September 16, 2017 at Cascades of Grass Valley.

Theresa Elizabeth Tikasingh was born on March 10, 1928 to Theodore and Myrtle (Kress) Schweickert in Erie, PA. She is the wife is Dr. Ancel J. Tikasingh and mother of Sharon Rose and Timothy Butler.

Her family moved to the town of Northeast, PA, then to New York State. She attended primary school in Pennsylvania and New York State, and when the family moved to Spring Valley, IL, she attended and graduated from Hall Township High School.

After graduation, she worked at Westclox, then moved back to Pennsylvania and Jamestown, NY, where she lived for 3 years.

She attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA., beginning in 1951, where she met her husband, and they were married in 1955. She continued to live in the Boston area working at Raytheon while her husband pursued graduate studies at Boston University and Harvard.

Her first child Sharon Rose was born in Quincy MA. Theresa then moved with her husband to Trinidad, British West Indies, where her husband worked in the field of education. After living in Trinidad for 2 years, she moved back to Spring Valley, IL, where her second child Timothy Butler was born.

She and her family moved to Grass Valley in 1961 and lived here until the present, except for 2 years when they moved to Albany so her husband could attended the University of California at Berkeley.

In Grass Valley, she ran a day care center for many years and thoroughly enjoyed caring for the children.

She was an active member of the Grass Valley Church of the Nazarene, serving at different times as Church Treasurer, Missionary Society President, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Church Board member and money counter.

Her hobbies include caring for small children, caring for cats and other small animals that come to the house, feeding wild bird and caring for her own caged bird, gardening, especially raising roses. She enjoyed reading, walking and having coffee with the ladies of the church.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon; son Timothy; her sister Margaret Delgado; as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and her husband, Ancel J. Tikasingh.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.