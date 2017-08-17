Obituary of Teresa G. Nelson

Teresa (Terri) G. Nelson started on a new eternal life journey on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. She will be accompanied by her dad and mom, Joe and Nita Denczi, and her pal Harley. Now she will be watching over her three children, Joe, Kelli, Jon, and her seven grandchildren, as well as her many friends. After forty one years living in Rough and Ready with the love of her life and best friend Tom, she has moved on.

We would like to thank everyone and especially the children who touched our lives and whose lives we touched. From being a teacher's assistant at Ready Spring School to being a fairy godmother for the Cinderella Project, and forty one years of community service and volunteering in between, she was happiest teaching and sharing her knowledge, creativity and enthusiasm for learning. Her giving spirit will be missed by those who knew her. "See You at Sunset."

We will be holding a celebration of life in the spring, per her request. Terri requested that instead of flowers, you make a donation to the Cinderella Project of Nevada County in her name. Their phone number is (530) 268-5172. Mail checks to 138 New Mohawk Road, Nevada City, CA 95959.