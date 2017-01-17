 Obituary of Ted Alan Klaner | TheUnion.com

Back to: Obituaries

Obituary of Ted Alan Klaner

Ted Alan Klaner passed away at home in Nevada City, CA at the age of 65. He was born July 24, 1951 in Orange, CA to parents Fred and Henrietta Klaner. He is survived by his brother Don Klaner of Nevada City, CA; and brother Bill Klaner of Valley Center, CA. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.