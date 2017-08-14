Obituary of Tammi Kay Tackett (McIntire)
August 14, 2017
Tammi Kay Tackett (McIntire) went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2017. She was 54. She was born on November 19, 1962 to Earl and Edna McIntire.
Tammi had 2 sons and 4 grandsons. She was married to Tom Tackett for 30 years.
She's survived by her mother Edna; husband Tom; two sons; four grandsons; three brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of life (potluck) will be at 2 p.m. on August 20 at Condon Park. Bring a balloon to release.
