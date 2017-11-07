Obituary of Sylvia Gean Angove

Sylvia Gean Angove passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on October 28, 2017 at Brunswick Village Assisted Living Facility in Grass Valley. Sylvia was born in Gotebo, Oklahoma May 30, 1927 and moved to California with her family in 1935. She was the youngest of four children born to Lloyd and Flora Baker. She graduated high school in 1945 from Grass Valley High School. She met Everett, "Evie," the love of her life, at a dance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley not long after he had returned home from World War II. They were married on August 25, 1946.

She worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company in Grass Valley retiring after twenty years. She and Everett enjoyed camping, boating and water skiing with family and friends at Englebright Lake. Upon retiring they enjoyed traveling the California and Oregon coasts, their favorite places being Fort Bragg California, Bandon, Oregon and the high-speed river

boat rides out of Gold Beach on the Rogue River.

She was a "great cook" and one of her most desired dishes was the all famous "Cousin Jack Pastie" which she made often for family and friends. She enjoyed doing puzzles, ceramics, computer games and sometimes the occasional trip to Reno for a little slot machine playing. During her younger years she loved bowling at the old "Gold Bowl" bowling alley with her many longtime friends. She had many group friend activities including Bunko, monthly luncheon groups including N.I.D girls, birthday girls, hospice friends and a Club called "The Do Nothings" with friends she had known all her life. She lived in her last house on Dolores Drive for 59 years.

She leaves behind her three children, Michael (Sue) Angove of Fresno, Cathy (Butch) Fouyer of Nevada City and Susan (Bill) Yassu of Roseville, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Angove in 2005.

The Family wants to give special thanks to the Interim Healthcare Hospice nurses, in home care givers and the many care givers at the Brunswick Village Assisted Living Facility for taking such good care of her. She will be deeply missed by all her family, friends and all who new her.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 13, 2017 at the "Abundant Life Community Church," 10795 Alta Street, Grass Valley at 1:00 O'clock. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper Weaver Mortuary. The Family asks that remembrances be made to the Charity of your choice.