Obituary of Steven McCarley Litchfield

Steven McCarley Litchfield passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones on Friday, August 25, 2017. He was 65.

He was born on September 1, 1951 in Houston, Texas, to Robert and Mary Litchfield. Steven was on the track and cross-country teams at Wheatland High School and Sac State, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon. Steven was the ultimate outdoorsman with a vast depth of knowledge and love for the land, trees, birds, fish and wildlife around us. An avid hunter, he excelled at bow hunting. He had many fond memories of camping, fishing and hunting trips with family and friends.

Steven is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 20 years, Denise Litchfield; Denise's daughter, Jenna (Nick) Knudsen and Jenna's children, Ariel and Tristian; Steven's daughter Stephanie (Mark) Dickinson and their children, Jessica and Jordan Dickinson; brother Robert Litchfield, Jr.; and sisters Tish and Letty Litchfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Litchfield.

His family extends deep gratitude to the Sutter Home Care Hospice personnel for their compassionate care at the end of Steven's battle with cancer.

Arrangements were provided by Lakeside Colonial Chapel & Crematory, (530) 749-9277.