Obituary of Sharon Tobiassen

It is with the deepest respect, reverence and love for Sharon's contributions to my life and my Mother Ms. Betty M. Brewer that I write this note. I shall always remember Sharon for her exceptional loyalty, spirit and love for not only our community but for me and the Brewer family. Sharon's compassionate actions for my elderly Mother Betty M. Brewer through the years shall never be forgotten. Her example and loving actions as a dedicated Mother, wife, friend, caregiver and Nevada Union High School classmate (1959) supported us all who weathered the storms of our times with positive hope, inspiration and belief in a better tomorrow.

Sharon's strong willed personality will remain an inspiration for me through all my days on this earth. She has been an example of rugged and determined strength and endurance. Sharon's dedication to her husband Dave, and her children Aleacha and Kevin through her own health issues, including her purposeful support for numerous friends who suffered and passed before her into eternity was extraordinary. Her steadfast loyalty and inspirational patriotism for the Constitution and core American values and belief in something purpose greater than herself contributed greatly to the Nation, our community and enduring posterity.

I'm sure that Sharon, as she looks down to us from our heavenly universe, is in the arms of our savior and I pray that God will bless and keep her soul in the spirit of holiness and love. Her earthly actions and contributions shall be remembered by those who have known her and experienced the caring actions she demonstrated during her worldly journey. It is with reverence that I wish Sharon a gentle farewell as she has transition into the arms of our Creator. I do this in behalf of my entire family and those friends like me who have known and loved her

… Sharon, I pray you rest softly as a delicate flower, forever in the spirit of Christ and our Lord. All my love to you now and always. Sincerely,

George L. Brewer (USMC-Ret.)

A NUHS 1959 Classmate