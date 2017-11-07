Obituary of Serena Ann Busch (Clabo)

Our sweet angel, Serena Ann Busch (Clabo), also known as Mama Busch, returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 2, 2017 after a long battle with Lupus. She peacefully passed in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Serena was born on October 3, 1969, and raised in Grass Valley, California. She is the daughter to Carman and Dana Clabo, and was the third of four children. She attended Nevada Union High School and graduated in 1987. In June of 1989, she married her high school sweetheart Thomas Busch. Serena and Tom were blessed with two amazing boys, Brock and Trevor Busch, whom she loved more than life.

In 2004, the family moved to Pollock Pines, which she made their home.

Serena worked for many years as a dialysis technician caring for "her" patients that she exchanged books with, visited their homes to chat for hours, and treated them like her family.

Serena's interests encompassed her family, friends and Grandson, Braxton, not to mention her bonus kids, as well as her fur babies.

There was no event to be had without Rene's cooking! She was also the founder of "Chunkin Dunkin." Her hobbies included cooking, camping at the Lake, shooting her "pink" gun, riding quads and road trip on the motorcycle with Tom, hosting holidays, reading, Facebooking, talking on the phone, selfieing and the boys' sports. Serena's life motto was live, laugh, love.

Serena is survived by her husband, Tom Busch; sons Brock (Brook), Trevor; grandson Braxton Busch; parents Carman and Dana Clabo; father and mother-in-law, Steve and Jeanie Busch; siblings Randy Clabo, Denise (Ron) Koster, Terra (Josh) Hansel and Danielle (Jeff) Martin; sister-in-law Christy Busch, as well as nieces and nephews Tiphani Clabo, Randi Lynn Clabo, Justin (Suzie) Koster, Clint (Taylor) Koster, Brandon, Trenton, Duston and Alyissa Hansel, Marin and Macy Martin, Lilly and Colton Koster, Mattie Koster, and Kailey Hansel.

She was preceded in death by her nephew Tyler Clabo and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday November 11, 2017 at Bayside Church of Placerville 4602 Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA. Pink is her favorite color. If you'd like to wear something pink in remembrance, please do so. Shoes are optional!!!!

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lupus Foundation of Northern.