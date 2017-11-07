Obituary of Sean Michael Moore Carney

Sean Michael Moore Carney passed away on October 24, 2017 in the arms of his parents. Sean was born June 27, 1987 in Los Gatos, CA. After a year and a half he and his family moved to

Grass Valley where he lived most of his life. Sean graduated from Bear River High School before attending Santa Barbara City College and later Butte College in Chico, CA where he earned a certificate in welding. Sean was a gentle, kind soul with a dry sense of humor and a big smile who enjoyed solving problems, tinkering with anything mechanical, and helping people reach the top shelf in the grocery store. Nothing made Sean feel more alive than to be outside. He loved doing handstands at the top of Half-Dome in Yosemite, fishing, camping under the stars in the High Sierras, exploring Nevada County with his 4Runner in search of gold, diving into the Yuba River, snowboarding and skateboarding with friends.

Sean is survived by his parents Jim Carney and Sandy Moore, his sister and brother-in-law Jessica and Carl Shelton, his nephew Lucas Shelton, his grandmother Ruth Moore, aunts, uncles and his 4 "cousin-siblings". He will be greatly missed by his extended family in California, Florida, and Pennsylvania as well as his many friends.

A memorial celebration of Sean Carney's life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the LOVE Building in Condon Park, Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, a gift can be made in Sean's name to the Bear Yuba Land Trust "Kids Encounter Nature" program – http://www.bylt.org" http://www.bylt.org