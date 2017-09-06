Obituary of Scotty, aka Adeline Thresa McIsaac Nielsen Pencovic Loucks

Scotty, aka Adeline Thresa McIsaac Nielsen Pencovic Loucks lived 98 years full of life, just as all those 3 marriage names might imply. She was a take the bull by the horns kinda gal, boisterous and self-determinate. She was also kind, caring, sentimental, and generous, and usually wore a disarming sweet smile that endeared her to many. She taught us that it is not the size of a house that matters, but the amount of love within it that makes it a home.

Scotty was born in the valley town of Chowchilla, CA September 25, 1918 in a small suburban house, to Ida Pearl and Robert Alexander Southerland McIsaac. His parents were from Dunblane, Scotland, a place we visited in 2009, and brought home the family tartan. Her Mom's side traces back to the Dutch-English Watsons who came over on the Mayflower.

Scotty had 3 older siblings: Robert Watson McIsaac (Hazel), Rhoda N. Owen, and Clifford, and for 1 day, a younger baby brother. Because she so mourned the loss of the baby, she was given a life-sized baby doll which she kept the rest of her life. She also kept the piano and violin she learned to play, and as a teenager, entertained her family during the depression.

She married at 19 to Carl W. "Swede" Nielsen, and had her son, Robert William Nielsen (Carol). From 1938-42, they lived in San Mateo, then moved to Racine. After only 4 years in Wisconsin, where she was the first woman allowed to play golf without her (now divorced) husband, she returned on a train to the sunny Bay Area of California. Scotty graduated from Business College in Berkeley where she met her second husband, Richard Elkan "Dick" Pencovic, who was her best friend Mona Evan's brother, and a Korean War jet crew chief. Her other sister-in-law, Jane Pencovic Schwartz, and her mother-in-law Sadie Willets, provided her favorite child care for her daughter, Terri Ann Pencovic, whom she had at 32.

Her third marriage at 43 was the best, to her tall, dark, and handsome, Pearl Harbor Survivor, James Loucks. They loved to golf, dance, bowl, party with the neighbors and family members, raise her grandsons, camp, fish (she always caught the biggest), watch baseball, and play cards (especially pinochle, and she was the "Queen of 31"). They often visited the ocean and her parents in Cayucos-Morro Bay. They founded the Roaming Wagons RV Club, were often the wagon-master, and graduated from a station wagon & trailer, to a camper truck, to a 5th Wheel trailer.

After Jim's death in '94, she upgraded to a Class C motorhome, which she drove herself until the age of 93, as far away as Branson, Missouri. Scotty had an admirable business acumen and willingness to help everyone, which served her well. During her 65 years as an insurance broker agent in Lafayette (where she lived from 1949 till 2012), she went into business for herself at 56, where she succeeded for 20 years until her first retirement. She was the first woman admitted to the Contra Costa County Insurance Agents Association, and founded the women's chapter.

Joining was never enough so she became president in 7 years, as well as the head of other charitable regional organizations: Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Soroptimists, Business and Professional Women, Pearl Harbor Sweethearts, and the Contra Costa Grannies. Lafayette crowned her Business Person of the Year numerous times, and she was their Business Person of the Millenuim, which was honored by the California Legislature.

Scotty lived with her devoted daughter for the last 5 years at her forested ranchette, having fun with the chickens, horses, dogs, and homegrown veggies; taking RV trips; making new PFLAG friends in Nevada County; and visiting family. Her last RV adventure in May-June, for 2 weeks, was a 2800-mile, 7-western-state loop, visiting 2 of her nieces, Joan McIsaac Karagavoorian and Barbara Owen Bowman (and her kids).

She passed away July 7, 2017 in Grass Valley from a brief infection illness. Her bed was surrounded by a dozen close family and friends, who were holding her and wishing her well on her journey. She is survived by: her kids; grandkids David (Giselle) Nielsen, Ronald (Debbie) Nielsen; great-grand kids (Jared, Adam, Lindsey and Dustin), and great-great-grandkids (Troy and Peyton), and 10 of 12 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Scotty will be held at noon, Sunday, September 24, 2017 in the Love Building, at Condon Park, 660 Minnie St, Grass Valley. Please RSVP by 9/18/17 to 530.273.6038. Her ashes will be interned October 1 on the Loucks Family plot at Hidden Valley Cemetery, Pacheco, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either the John Muir Land Trust (http://www.jmlt.org), or the Cayucos Land Conservancy (https://www.cayucoslandconservancy.org).