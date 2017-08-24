Obituary of Scott E. Bauer

Scott E. Bauer passed away at his home in California on July 18th, 2017.

A native of North Carolina, Scott migrated west, residing in Summit County, Colorado, for a period of time before settling in California. Vibrating with love and light, Scott will be remembered for his gregarious kind spirit, his love of the outdoors, camping and snowboarding with his friends, a dislike of bumbaclots, an enthusiastic devotion for live music and a passion for all things of Volkswagens; he always seemed to possess at least one head-turning bus.

Scott is survived by numerous family members, countless upon countless friends and his beloved dog, Marley. He is preceded in death by his faithful Rottweiler, Rookkaa.

He is and will be greatly missed.

Contributions may be made in Scott's memory to Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at http://www.sammiesfriends.org.