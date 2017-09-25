Obituary of Sarah Jean Madson

Sarah Jean Madson departed this world on Sunday, September 10, 2017, one month exactly after her 37th birthday. Sarah was born in Grass Valley and raised in Nevada City. She is survived by her mother Valerie Jean Madson of Saratoga; brother Alex Gene Madson of Santa Cruz; stepsister Marica Lane of Nevada City; and step-brother Jonah Lane of Tiburon. Sarah's extended family includes the Zydonis Family of Nevada County, seven sets of uncles/aunts and many cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Gregory Madson; her uncle Gary Madson; and

both sets of grandparents.

After losing her father at a young age, Sarah struggled with addiction and after many years of trying to find her way out of it, succumbed to an accidental drug overdose in Santa Cruz.

Sarah was well known and loved as an artist and gentle soul. Her interests ranged from waterskiing in her youth, to art and music as an adult. She was a talented artist herself and enjoyed exhibitions of her art in San Francisco and New York. A lover of art, literature, and beauty, Sarah moved with the wind and where the wind took her. She lived in Berlin, Germany; San Francisco, New York, Minnesota, Ventura, Santa Cruz and her hometown, Nevada City. An effervescent and charismatic soul, Sarah had many friends in all these places. Sarah loved without abandon and accepted people no matter their challenges, or her own.

In Sarah's honor, the family is hosting a Celebration of Life and Fundraiser on Saturday, August 14th at Seamen's Lodge, 423 Nimrod Street, Nevada City; 1-7 pm. The event and related GoFundMe account will cover minimal event costs and to support Sarah's younger brother, who is suffering as Sarah did. Sarah deeply loved Alex, and always tried to protect and support him. As her family, friends, and community, please join us in honoring Sarah and supporting Alex. http://www.gofundme.com/ForSarahandAlex