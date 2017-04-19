Obituary of Sandy Saxon Bibeau | TheUnion.com

Sandy Saxon Bibeau passed away on February 22, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Sandy was born January 17, 1927 in Canon City, Colorado to Bill and Ethel Burns. She worked at the Fremont Union High School District for many years. She loved dancing and taught ballroom dancing for most of her life. Sandy was an outgoing person who loved life and had a great sense of humor. She loved to entertain and was an amazing cook. Sandy loved movies, animals, playing card games, painting and music. She greatly enjoyed the wildlife around her home. Her brother Jimmy, her son Larry and her grandson Scott preceded Sandy in death.

Sandy is survived by her husband Gene; children Sandy, Ron, Terri, and Joni and their spouses and significant others; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Sandy is loved by her family and will be missed greatly.

A private gathering celebrating her life will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.