Obituary of Sandra Manuel Villarreal

Sandra Manuel Villarreal passed away October 25, 2017 in Downieville, CA.

She was born February 8, 1954 in Salinas, CA to parents Dominador Dominic Manuel and Mary Margaret Trevino. Sandra married Pedro Villarreal Jr. May 18, 1974. She worked as a High School Career Technician. Sandra was a member of the LDS Church. She enjoyed genealogy, baking, cooking and service for others.

Sandra is survived by her husband Pedro (Pete) Villarreal Jr. of Downieville, CA; daughters Autumn Long-McGie of Lakeville, MN, Summer Godoy of Elk Grove, CA, Celeste Marquez of Rancho Cordova, CA; son Peter Villarreal III of Natomas, CA; grandchildren Brandon Marquez, Elijah Long-McGie, Joshua Godoy, Tristan Long-McGie, Amarii Bray-Godoy, Isabel Long-McGie, Sofia Godoy and Julian Marquez.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister, niece and father-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.