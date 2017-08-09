 Obituary of Samuel Stratton-Brooks | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Samuel Stratton-Brooks

Samuel Stratton-Brooks passed away in 2017.

He was born on March 5, 1985.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, CA. Now he is with the angels for eternity. If love could have saved him he would not have died.