Obituary of Samuel Stratton-Brooks | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Samuel Stratton-Brooks
August 9, 2017
Samuel Stratton-Brooks passed away in 2017.
He was born on March 5, 1985.
A memorial gathering will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, CA. Now he is with the angels for eternity. If love could have saved him he would not have died.
