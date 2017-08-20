Obituary of Ruth E. McLachlin
August 20, 2017
Ruth E. McLachlin quietly passed away on June 6, 2017. She was 85.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2017 at St. Patrick Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
