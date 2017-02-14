Obituary of Russ Greene | TheUnion.com

Russ Greene went peacefully home to be with his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 29, 2017 after a courageous, brief battle with cancer. He was 59.

A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley.

Russ was born on March 31 (a birthday he shared with his youngest son), 1957. He married Maureen King on Jan. 21, 1977 and they were happily married for 40 years. Together they raised four amazing kids.

Russ loved the Lord and raised his kids to follow Him.

Russ was a manly man who loved hunting, fishing, cooking, riding dirt bikes and spending time with friends. One highlight was racing the Baja 500 when he turned 50 — a lifelong dream of his. Russ was always up for an adventure. Russ also spent time volunteering with the Nevada County Campus Life youth ministry for which he probably cooked a thousand hamburgers over the years. But Russ’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids and did whatever it took to support them. “Whatever you guys need” was a common phrase for Russ. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Maureen; kids, Rusty (Cari) Greene, Allison (Scott) Mills, Johanna Greene and Brad (Allison) Greene; nine grandkids, Jordan, Haley and Brady Mills, Alex and Brett Greene, Bella, Colton, Paisley and Brynnleigh Greene; his mother Penni Greene, seven siblings; along with 22 nieces and nephews.

Donations in Russ’s honor can be made to Nevada County Campus Life PO Box 277728 Sacramento, CA 95827.