Obituary of Roy Crain

Roy Crain, of Alta Sierra, passed away peacefully in his sleep while at home surrounded by his five children on July 25. Roy was 93 and a veteran of three wars. He entered the Army Air Corps immediately after high school where he was trained as a fighter pilot and to fly biplanes. Eventually, during the last years of World War II, he became a B-17 pilot. During his time in the service, he met and eventually married Billie Casey. They were married for 35 years and had five children. After WW II, he left the Army for civilian life as an insurance salesman. Retaining his love of flight, in 1946 he bought a small single-engine airplane and flew to his customers in the Northwest. At the beginning of the Korean War, though his insurance business was booming, the war department recalled him to join the newly formed United States Air Force and to fly once again for his country in Korea.

Roy also flew in Vietnam where he monitored the Ho Chi Minh Trail for troop movements thousands of feet below. For this, Roy was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Following retirement, Roy returned to Sacramento and eventually moved his family to Lake of the Pines in Auburn, CA. He opened Foothill Realty and sold property throughout Placer County for 35 years. In the late 70s and early 80s, he developed

Crain's Corner at Wolf Road and Highway 49 where Best Gas still remains. Roy later married Carol Brown, and was by her side until her passing in 2016. They spent many happy years together in Alta Sierra and Aptos.

Roy is survived by his beloved children (Tom Crain, Kathleen Lunsford, James Crain, Kevin Crain and his husband Steve, Rick Crain and his wife Mandi), 12 grandchildren, six great grandkids and one great, great grandson. He was also survived by four stepchildren and other grandchildren. Roy's beloved son-in law, Colonel Glenn Lunsford, passed away in 2014. A celebration of life will be held in Roy's boyhood town of Plymouth, CA on Saturday, September 30, 2017. If you are interested in attending, please email Kathleen Lunsford at Roys1daughter@gmail.com.