Obituary of Rosemary Pello Hill

Rosemary Pello Hill, the 8th of 9 children, was born December 15, 1937 in Nevada City, California to Rose M. and Nicolo M. Pello. Rosemary died on the first day of Fall, Friday, September 22, 2017 in Reno, Nevada.

Rosemary was raised on Long Street in Nevada City and was the salutatorian graduate of her senior class at Mount St. Mary's Academy in Grass Valley. She worked briefly at the Inter-County Title Company before wedding James F. (Pat) Hill, Jr., in 1960, and moving to the Sierras to make her home on Wild Plum Road, situated between the North Yuba River, and the base of the Sierra Buttes in Sierra City. Pat Hill built the house and Rosemary made it home. She tirelessly attended to homemaking and mothering in their cozy mountain home and beautiful yard. She and Pat raised three children and she continued to carefully tend to her family and home as the years went by. Raising children meant leading 4-H, being involved with PTA, and seeing to it that the kids made it to Sunday School and learned to swim! Rosemary loved panning for gold in the North Yuba, which wasn't always easy to do when keeping an eye on her sons.

Every summer "Aunt Rosemary" brought nieces and nephews up for their Sierra City "vacation" and hosted the large family Labor Day gathering that seemed to grow each year. Most days after school or work her family was greeted with the scent and taste of delicious baked goods. She had several specialties in cookies, and put together many a platter of cookies for family and friends over the years. Family and home came first, but Rosemary did work outside of the home over the years at various jobs. Her entrepreneurial nature led her to create and sell the "I Climbed The Sierra Buttes" shirts in the 1980s. She was also an initial investor in the local snowmobile shop and actually allowed it to operate out of her basement in the early days of the shop. She kept her basement freezer full of cookies, and the shop crew kept themselves well fed. Flower gardening, sewing, panning for gold, baking and cooking, crocheting, quilting, music, road trips, and enjoying grandchildren (and great-grands) are what Rosemary enjoyed and blessed others through. For many years she supplied the flowers for church and for the Mountain Star Quilters' annual quilt show. She was involved in community as a member of the Sierra City Fire Department Auxiliary and the Mountain Star Quilters. Rosemary, a woman of faith, is also a member of the Sierra City United Methodist Church. In later years Rosemary enjoyed the activities with the Golden Rays Senior Citizens, attending sports events at Downieville School, as well as plays and concerts. As her eyesight faded she had to give up quilting and gardening. It was at that time that she began corresponding regularly with friends and acquaintances, sending letters and cards of encouragement to many within our community and afar. Her heart was full of love and concern and she had a seemingly endless prayer list. Regardless of her health issues,

Rosemary participated in life. She truly enjoyed serving as the Grand Marshall at the Downieville 4th of July celebration this summer. Rosemary leaves grieving family and dear friends: her sons and their families: Aaron and Shelly Hill, grandchildren Ashley Begines (Logan and Haley), Jennah and Lance McIntosh (Landon and Lailah), Kaitlend and Brett Schauffler (Natalie), and Cole Hill; son Patrick Hill, and grandchildren Morgan Hill (Asher) and Connor Hill; daughter Miriam and Tom Dines, grandchildren Hannah and Richard Lucchesi (John and Caleb), Tara and Lawton Lesueur, and Tommy Dines; her sister Margaret Forbes and brother Nick Pello, numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and friends. She is pre-deceased by her beloved parents, her husband Pat, siblings Nancy, Daniel, Sam, George, Melo, and Ernie Pello, and nephews Mike Pello and Robert Pello.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Sierra City Community United Methodist Church, followed by a gathering (potluck) at the Sierra City Community Hall. It is suggested, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be directed to the Golden Rays Transit Program, Sierra City Fire Department, Downieville Ambulance, or the Sierra City United Methodist Church.