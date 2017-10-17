Obituary of Roseann Marie Hannah

Roseann Marie Hannah (nee Sens) died on Oct 9, 2017, engulfed at home, in the flames of the Loma Rica fire.

Roseann was born Sept 4, 1964.

Roseann was the dedicated and loving mother of her adult, twin sons, Jeffery and Jordan Hannah, who reside in Grass Valley.

Many close friends will miss Roseann's sweet and generous presence.