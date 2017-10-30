Obituary of Roseann Marie Hannah (Sens)

Roseann Marie Hannah (Sens), 53, died on October 9, 2017 with her fiancé, Stanley A. Coolidge Jr., at his home in Loma Rica during the Cascade Fire. Roseann was a longtime resident of Grass Valley where she lived with her twin sons, Jeffrey Hannah (26) and Jordon Hannah (26). She was born in Auclid, Ohio on September 2, 1964. She is also survived by her grandson, Aleczander Hannah; and her mother, Marjorie A. David (stepfather, George David) of Holiday, FL; her Stepmother, Connie L. Roule of Sun City, CA; two sisters, Mary M. Towers of Menifree, CA and Marjorie A Jensen of Placentia, CA; two stepsisters; three stepbrothers; three nephews; two nieces; six step nephews; and one step niece. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Sens and her sister, Donna M. Gibson.

Roseann attended John Glenn High School in Westland, Michigan prior to moving to California in 1981. She finished in 1982 graduating from Savannah High School in Anaheim, CA. She worked at Benchmark Thermal from 1985 to 2002 as a quality control specialist. As a young girl Roseann enjoyed playing softball and was on the Dolphins Swim Club with her sisters. Her favorite color was purple, and she loved butterflies, especially purple ones. She also enjoyed bowling, listening to music, spending time at the beach, attending concerts and going to casinos.

She was a devoted mother and friend to many. Roseann always had a kind smile, a friendly laugh and a welcoming hug for friends and family. She loved her boys and doing things with them and for them. She loved taking her grandson Aleczander to the park.

A joint service for the couple will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 2 pm at the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Yuba City.