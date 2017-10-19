Obituary of Ronald W. McMahon

Ronald W. McMahon of Grass Valley passed away October 13, 2017 at home. He was 87.

He was born in Clinton, Iowa June 6, 1930. His parents moved to Sacramento, California when he was six weeks old. He enlisted in the US Air Force from March 16, 1949 to November 5, 1952. His duties were radio technician and communications. At discharge, he was a Staff Sergeant. He continued his career as an engineer in electronic communications for 40 years with AT&T and Global Crossing.

He is survived by wife Marian of 60 years; daughter Cindy Webb; sons Gary (Bridget) McMahon, Rodney (Cheri) McMahon, Guy (Jennifer) McMahon; sister Mae (Elden) Manthey; granddaughters, Katie Webb, Heather (Ronnie) Cockrell, Leah (Allyn) Pierce, Felica (Joe) Bice, Jessica (Will) Twyford; grandsons David (Jamie) Webb, Wesley (Ann) McMahon, Tony (Leeann) McMahon; as well as fourteen great-grandchildren and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Lois McMahon; sisters, Jackie Vadner and Patty Keller; son-in-law Joe Webb, several aunts and uncles.

His greatest joys were his family, being outdoors, helping others and worshiping the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the Christian Encounter Ministries in Grass Valley.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on October 28, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.