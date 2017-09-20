Obituary of Ronald Milton Sibley

Ronald Sibley

Ron went peacefully into rest on September 10, 2017, with his family at his bedside at his home in Brownsville, California. He was 74.

Ron was born on February 19, 1943, in Malvern, Arkansas where he began first grade. His family moved to Camptonville, CA in 1950, and Ron attended Camptonville School. In 1951 the family then moved to Celestrial Valley, a short distance from Camptonville but he continued attending Camptonville School where he was promoted from 3rd to 4th grade.

In 1954 his father, a log truck driver was injured in an unfortunate logging accident near Alleghany, California, and passed away shortly thereafter from his injuries. Ron's mother then moved the family to Grass Valley, California. Ron enrolled at Hennessy School and then NUHS, where he graduated in 1960. He then went to work for the Forest Service and various other jobs. He met Loxi in Grass Valley, and they eventually married in November of 1964. Their wonderful marriage lasted almost 53 years. About 1968 Ron began working with Regional Transit in Sacramento and worked his way to a supervisory position until his retirement in 1995. They moved afterwards to Cool, California and eventually to Brownsville, California. Ron was an avid sports lover. He was a huge fan of San Francisco Giants. He loved playing baseball, fishing, hunting, and camping. He played guitar on occasion.

He is survived by his wife Loxi Barnes-Sibley; daughters Roberta "Bobbi" (Steve) Sibley-Park; Susanah Sibley-Fry; son Matthew Travis Sibley; grandchildren Keith (Vanessa) Pratt, James (Morgan) Haynes and Cassandra Haynes; great-grandchildren McKenzie Pratt and Madelyn Pratt; sister Sharon (Tom) Sibley-Hughes; niece Rhonda (Daniel) Foote-Knox; nephew Elton (Allison) James Foote, Jr., as well as several great nieces and nephews Amanda Knox, Brice Foote, Brock Foote, and Paige Foote, David Phillis, Elijah Phillis, and Bethany Phillis; brothers-in-laws: Ron (Sandy) Barnes and Doug (Brenda) Barnes.

He was preceded in death by parents, Milton H. Sibley and Juanita Sibley-Lokken; brother Donald Wayne Sibley; maternal grand-parents Rueben Staton and Bertie Bell Staton; paternal grand-parents Luther Sibley and Olive Sibley.

Ron was very close to his family. And his family and friends loved him very much; and he will be sorely missed. Per his request: no funeral services are planned; however a Celebration of Life event will be planned at a later time.