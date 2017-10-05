Obituary of Ronald Joyal

Ronald Joyal passed away in Concord on September 30, 2017.

He was born on the Diamond A Ranch near Jarbidge, NV, he was the fifth and youngest son of Fabien and Florence Dessie Joyal. He spent his early years on the Diamond A. When Ron was 11 years old, his family moved to Nevada City, CA. After graduating from Nevada City High School, Ron enlisted in the US Navy. He served in the Pacific during WWII on the USS Kenneth Whiting. After his discharge in 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Jeanne Odegaard. The newlyweds made their home in Nevada City, CA. In 1954, they settled in Concord, CA.

Ron worked for Standard Oil/Chevron for 37 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a fourth-degree Knight.

He is survived by his daughters Jeannette (Richard) Vargus, Gloria Joyal, Joanne (Robert) Shaw and Therese Joyal; brother Wilfred Joyal; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Irene Jeanne, and brothers Fabien, Philip and George Joyal.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., on Sunday Oct. 8 at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel 4125 Clayton Rd. Concord with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral liturgy will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Concord. Burial and graveside services with military honors will be following the funeral Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.