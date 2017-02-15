Obituary of Ronald Anderson | TheUnion.com

Ronald Anderson passed away on Feb. 1 in Ontario, California surrounded by loving family.

He was born January 31st 1926 in Los Angeles, Ron lived his 91 years fully and with gusto and integrity.

He began a lifelong love for football while playing for Eagle Rock High School, and graduated from USC with a degree in civil engineering. Ron enlisted in the Navy during WW2 and learned to fly.

While in Southern California he built a career in chemical engineering and business development. He lived abroad in such diverse locales as Switzerland and Saudi Arabia where experiences provided fodder for decades of stories.

Ron was an avid fisherman and always carried a pole in his car. His great love was surfing and he built many of his own surfboards. He retired to Nevada County in 1993 and realized a dream to design and build his retirement home. Along with his wife Judy he found friendship, community and service at the Nevada City United Methodist Church.

He will be remembered as a generous soul and loving friend, neighbor, husband, father, stepfather and grandparent.

Ron is survived by his wife Judy (resident at Golden Empire Nursing Home); his children Eric (Debbie), and Amy, stepchildren Andrea (Fred), Dana, Matt; grandchildren Lisa, Jaclyn, Andrew, Daniel, Kate and Nick; and great grandsons Nolan, Ethan and Wilder.

No services are planned. Please remember him with a smile.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevada City United Methodist Church or SNMH Foundation/ Alzheimer’s Outreach Program.