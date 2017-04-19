Obituary of Ron Kucera | TheUnion.com

Ron Kucera passed away April 7, 2017 in Phoeniz, Arizona at the age of 78. Per his request, no services will be held. Ron was born January 19, 1939 in Abbe, NE to James and Marjorie Mae Kucera. He began his extensive career in the funeral industry with Memory Chapel in Prescott, AZ and then continued with Hooper & Weaver Mortuary from 1990 to 2008. He held the positions of Funeral Counselor, Cemetery Manager and Crematory Manager.

Ron enjoyed gardening, photography, bird watching (especially hummingbirds), fishing, cooking, and his family. He also enjoyed participating in Starry Starry Nights held in Grass Valley. He was a great father, loved his work and treated every family that he helped with dignity and respect. He loved his children, was a hilarious man, compassionate, would give the shirt off his back to anyone, and always had a kind work or a joke.

He is survived by his brother James Kucera, his children Renee Kucera-Davidson, Heather Kucera Reshatoff and Cody Kucera, his grandchildren: Brandi Vallely, Mathew Kucera, Samantha DeLaCruz, Rachel Vendela, Alicia Vendela, Randy Kucera, Logan Kucera, Dylan Kucera-Elvey, Skyler Reshatoff, Byron Reshatoff, Jenika Reshatoff, Mason Kucera, Miley Kucera and Maddy Kucera. He also leaves 13 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Elizabeth Swanson, his brother Johnny Kucera and his children Rick Kucera, Robin Vendela, and Matthew Kucera.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.