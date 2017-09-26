Obituary of Robert Winegardner

Robert Winegardner passed away on August 29, 2017.

He was born and raised in Sherman Oaks, CA. He attended Woodman Ave Elementary, Millikan Junior High, Van Nuys and Grant High School. After high school, Bob had many jobs, which included Coca-Cola, Ralphs Grocery and finally settling on construction in Big Bear Lake. He did construction in Hawaii for five years before settling in Nevada City, Ca. Nevada City is where he finished off his contracting years. In between those years, he captained charter sailing vessels around the Caribbean and other special places. He loved the sea!

During his forty years in Nevada City, he made many special friends, his dearest friends. They all will miss him.

During Bob's youth, he excelled as a gifted athlete. From little league baseball to Pop Warner football, always an all-star. He excelled in swimming and diving. Bob was an exceptional surfer, desert motorcycle racer and golfer. Bob loved his brother's families and thought of them as his own, as he was never married.

Bob is survived by his three brothers Rick, Jim and Mitchell; sisters-in-law Pam, Donna and Nelly; nieces and nephews Tatum, Jessica, Amanda, Tara and Jayden. All live in the Southern California area.

Bob lived a life many of us can appreciate. He was a free spirit, and enjoyed the outdoors and the quietness of his home. Many will miss him.

Rest in peace, B. Wine. We all loved you. Gathering of friends and family will be happening in the near future.