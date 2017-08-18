Obituary of Robert George Baku

Robert George Baku passed away on June 12, 2017 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84.

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 26, 1933 to Michael and Marie Baku. He spent his early childhood in Cleveland, but after his parents' deaths was cared for by his sister and her husband, whom moved to Golden, Colorado where he finished his education. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy. He served four years in the Pacific aboard a destroyer toward the end of the Korean War. After his military service, he continued into the carpentry and building trade in Santa Cruz, California.

There he met and married JoAnn Schillinger on February 7, 1959. Six years later they moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where they spent several years working, hunting, fishing and raising their family. The Rockies called again, so he moved his family to Flathead Valley in northwestern Montana, where they purchased a small farm and dived headfirst into the "back to the land movement." The children (and parents) were active in 4H, raising all manner of livestock. Bob and the family moved to Grass Valley in 1975, where they continued their farming and gardening endeavors. He especially enjoyed the vegetable garden even more so after retirement, and his small flock of sheep gave him much pleasure. Throughout his work career as a carpenter, Bob also remodeled three of the family's homes.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn in Grass Valley; his children, Bob (Nancy) Baku of Grapevine, Texas, David (Vivienne) Baku of Mountain Home, Idaho, Michelle (John) Samsky of Orofino, Idaho, Gary (Alicia) Baku and Jim (Aja Cammarota) Baku of Grass Valley, California; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Mandy (Matt) Forbus, Turner Phillips, Tanner (Anna) Baku, Lyndsey (Corey) Brown, Jason (Michelle) Hudgens, Megan (Blaine) Akers, Tayler Baku, Michael (Lindsay) Samsky, Johnny Samsky, Paris and Lilly Baku, and Justina Cammarota; several precious great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, Dylan and Arley Rae Forbus, Melissa Hudgens, Leah and Evaleigh Baku, and Leightyn and Hailey Brown; several nieces, Linda Brabant, Cyndy Glick, Sandi Pudelski and Carol Mayhew; and his dear cousin, Helen Cranmer.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters and his brother.

Funeral Services were held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary with Father Robert Brooks of St. Canice Catholic Church presiding, prayer and readings by Nancy and Paris Baku, and military honors were presented. Many of Bob's family attended; it was a beautiful service.

We miss you Dad. Forever in our hearts.