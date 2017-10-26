Obituary of Robert E. Hargrove

Robert E. Hargrove passed away on Oct. 24, 2017. He was 88.

Robert retired from real estate sales after 45 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. As patriarch of the family, "Bob" lead his family toward a love and appreciation of the outdoors; fishing, camping and family gatherings were a mainstay in their lives. Bob was quite the storyteller and loved to rock and sing to his children, then to his grandchildren. He and his beloved wife, Trella, could often be found dancing in the kitchen or wherever he could catch her.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 69 years as one love forever, Trella I. Hargrove; daughter, Deborah Eurich; son Rodney Hargrove; daughters Belinda LaBianco, Tami (Wayne) Heather and Teri Alison; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy; along with extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Bailey Robert Bassett.

We love you, daddy.