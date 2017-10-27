Obituary of Robert D. Staples

Robert D. Staples passed away in Penn Valley on October 7, 2017. He was 79.

He was born in Grass Valley on January 7, 1938 to Charles E. and Vivian (Coombs) Staples. Robert married Bernice Anne Collins on February 17, 1994 in Mt. Charlston, NV.

Mr. Staples was employed by P.G. & E. and his hobbies included being a home craftsman. It was his passion and lifelong dream, that he spent any free time he had, renovating an old family homestead in Graniteville.

He is survived by his wife Bernice of Penn Valley; sister Fay Wales of Grass Valley; niece Valerie Wagenknelch of Petaluma; nephew Dale Wales of Grass Valley. He is preceded in death by his son Ron Staples and nephew Ed Wales.

Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 4 at the Penn Valley Foursquare Church, 1165 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.