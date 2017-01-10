Obituary of Robert “Bruce” Taylor | TheUnion.com

Long time resident “Bruce,” Robert “Bruce” Taylor, left this world too soon on Dec. 15, 2016.

He was born in Fremont, CA on Nov. 5, 1956.

His love of nature, music, cycling, philosophy and spirituality was only surpassed by his deep love for his daughter Koorisa Jerico Lowry Taylor.

He is also survived by his sister Robyn Thompson; brother Richard Taylor and many close friends who will miss him dearly. A memorial to celebrate his life will be forthcoming.