Obituary of Robert “Bob” Watt

Robert "Bob" Watt passed away August 27, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA.

He was born July 14, 1951 in Canada to parents Gordon and Dirkje Watt. After completing the air-conditioning and refrigeration apprenticeship program, he became a journeyman and also did home construction. He was an Air Force Sergeant from 1970–1974. Robert married his wife Ellen June 19, 1976 in Riverside, CA.

Robert was a member of the Bayside Church in Granite Bay, CA. He enjoyed designing computer graphics and woodworking.

Robert is survived by his wife Ellen Watt of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Kimberly Watt of Grass Valley, CA; son Joe (Amy) Watt of Grass Valley, CA; grandchildren Freya and Cameron Watt of Grass Valley, CA; mother Dirkje Watt of Calimesa, CA; and brother David Watt of Loma Linda, CA.

He is preceded in death by father Gordon Watt and brother Donald Watt.

A private service will be held in Southern California. Memorial contributions may be sent to Compassion International.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.