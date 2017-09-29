Obituary of Robert “Bob” Kenneth Lamb

Robert "Bob" Kenneth Lamb passed away at home on September 12, 2017. He was 77.

Bob was born in Spirit Lake, Iowa to Kenneth and Noreen Lamb on August 9, 1940. He was married to Barbara Ellen Schultz on February 8, 1964. He worked in the retail paint business at Moule's Paint for 23 years. Bob was active in the local Lion's Club for 35 plus years serving in all offices including three terms as President. Bob and his wife belonged to Nevada County Mustangers as well as an International club where they traveled many times in caravans of Mustangs all over the United States. Bob and Barbara participated in car shows in many states as well as Canada. He was a familiar sight around town in his white with blue stripes 1967 Mustang GTA fastback. His other interests were boating,

camping, fishing, and other means of travel. Bob was well known throughout local charities, assisting in funding for many different causes. Bob cherished his many friends and was famous for his quick wit and never ending timeless humor which will be sorely missed.

Bob is survived by his wife Barbara of Grass Valley, son Jason (Nicole) of Nevada City, daughter Jennifer of Grass Valley, and daughter Julia of St. Petersburg, Florida, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Robert in 1988.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm at the Love Building in Condon Park. Please RSVP to 273-7945.