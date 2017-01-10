Obituary of Robert (Bob) H. Crain | TheUnion.com

Robert (Bob) H. Crain passed away at his Grass Valley home Dec. 26, 2016. He was 90.

Bob was born Aug. 30, 1916 in Alameda, California to Ralph W. Crain and Lucille (Dolly) Moffatt Crain.

Mr. Crain served in the Navy. He married Deborah Carter on Dec. 20, 1979 in Tucson, Arizona. He was employed for 30 years in Printing Ink Sales.

Mr. Crain is survived by his wife Debbie of Grass Valley; children, Cyndie Harmen of Incline Village, Nevada, Barbara Moore of Sugarland, Texas, Dan Crain of Dacono, Colorado, Trinka Kuehner of Dallas, Texas, Judee Perez of Sugarland, Texas; step-children, Brenda Zalewski and Michael Grindall; brother Roy Crain of Grass Valley; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dolly Crain. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice.

The Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at St. Mary of the Mountains Catholic Church, Plymouth, California.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.