Obituary of Robert A. Radosevic | TheUnion.com

Robert A. Radosevic, noted food critic, music lover, adventurer and man-about-town, embarked on his final journey May 17, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. Bob was born to Bertha and Peter Radosevic on the South Side of Chicago in February, 1937. At 18, having survived a rambunctious childhood with siblings Peter Jr., Norman and Jean, Bob escaped the wilds of Chicago by joining the Air Force. After being discharged in 1959, he married his first wife Marilyn and went forth and multiplied – his son Arden was born in Chicago – and there he learned the basics of the printing and bindery trades. They soon returned to the warmth of the West Coast, where Bob explored a variety of professions (sales, insurance, even modeling!) in Sacramento and the Pacific Northwest. After a long and winding road, he discovered where he belonged in the San Francisco Bay Area; there he lived for the next 30 years, rejoining printing's professional tribe, eventually starting his own company, Eagle Bindery Systems, Inc.

Along the way, Bob wooed and wed twice more, first to Carole and then in 1980 to his cherished Janie. He thrived in his role as dad to Arden, Carole's daughter Karen and finally to Janie's offspring, Lisa and John. They retired to Penn Valley in 1999 and, with the addition of grandchildren to their motley crew, Bob truly earned his nickname of "Pops." Life with Bob was colorful, wonderful and never boring. He exemplified love, loyalty, integrity and being true to one's self. Although we always laughed at People magazine's renewal plea, "Please tell us what to do about Bob Radosevic!" (we never did find a good answer for that), we know that wherever he is, Bob is probably doing lunch, living large, watching TV police shows, berating others for driving as he did in his younger years (fast!) and generally causing trouble.

As Bob wished, there will be no service, but instead some joyful shenanigans in his honor at an informal celebration Saturday, August 19th, in Nevada City. Please contact the family at 530- 432-2410 or email to: pvpatch@hughes.net for time and location. Bob's life in Nevada County focused on driving others in need to medical appointments and local stores. He also transported rescued dogs for local nonprofit, Scooter's Pals. As much as he loved flowers, we know that he'd feel especially honored by any donations made in his name to Scooter's Pals at P.O. Box 1687, Cedar Ridge, CA 95924.