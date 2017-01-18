Obituary of Richard Douglas Lenwell | TheUnion.com

Richard Douglas Lenwell passed away Dec. 28, 2016. He was 68. His family was by his side.

Rich spent his life in Grass Valley where he worked many years as a timber faller and later in antiques and collectables. He loved animals and the outdoors, instilling that love in his children. He leaves behind two daughters; a mother; three brothers; and one sister as well as many friends. He will be forever loved and missed.