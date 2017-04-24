Obituary of Richard Douglas Lenwell | TheUnion.com

Richard Douglas Lenwell passed away Dec. 28, 2016. He was 68.

Richard was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Nevada City, CA.

He loved the outdoors, spending several years in the forest of the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Mountain ranges working as a timber faller and log skider for local logging companies.

Afterwards he retired and went into the antique business. He loved animals a quality he passed on to his three children.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Lenwell and Jessica Frick; his mother Mercedes Bevard; sister Deanna Carlini and three brothers, Charles, Robert and Gary; as well as six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jeff Lenwell.

A memorial will be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.