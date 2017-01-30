Obituary of Richard (Dick) Phillips | TheUnion.com

Richard Phillips

Richard (Dick) Phillips passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 13, 2017. He was 86.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1930 in Oradell, New Jersey to David and Josephine Phillips.

He graduated from North Hampton High School, PA in 1948. He was a quarterback for the football team and belonged to National Honor Society.

Graduated Cum Laude from Ohio University with a degree in Fine Arts. He was a running back for the Ohio Bobcats.

He served in the US Army in Korea from 1953-1955 and was a 1st Lieutenant and a company commander.

He was a Senior Vice President for Marschalk Company and Renfield Importers advertising agencies in New York City. He also worked in Washington, DC with Vice President Hubert Humphrey.

He moved to Grass Valley in 1976. He built and designed custom homes in Nevada County for 22 years.

He enjoyed hosting foreign exchange students, writing articles in the editorial of the union newspaper, international travel, reading and art.

Dick is survived by his wife of 20 years Rosalie; son Mark Phillips of New Port Beach, CA; daughter Jennifer Mesirow of Chevy Chase MD; and grandson Lucas Phillips

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Phillips

No funeral service at his request.