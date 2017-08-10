Obituary of Reverend Beverly James Barnett | TheUnion.com

Reverend Beverly Barnett passed away in his home on Lake Wildwood on August 3, 2017. He was 89.

There will be a memorial service at 4:30 p.m., on Monday, August 14, 2017 in the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Bev, a pastor's son, was born in Iowa and was the fourth of eight siblings. He graduated from Houghton College in 1949, where he met his wife of 69 years, Margie Lou Miller. Like his father, Bev was called to the ministry and attended Asbury Seminary in Kentucky, then soon joined the USAF as a chaplain. He had an enjoyable career that was highlighted by his key role in establishing a church in Nagasaki, Japan. He retired after 28 years active duty as a Lieutenant Colonel. He and Margie finally settled in Lake Wildwood and they joined the Penn Valley Community Church. Beverly taught a Sunday school class for many years and occasionally filled in as pastor. In 1992, he received a Doctorate in Ministry from Westminster Seminary. He was a Presbyterian presbyter for Northern California and worked to encourage the ministry of many fellow pastors. Unfortunately, a stroke and Parkinson's disease in the last few years limited Bev's spiritual activity. Finally, while under the loving care of Margie, he peacefully joined the Saints in Heaven.

Beverly is survived by his wife, Margie; son Mark (Karen), of Eagle River, AK; daughter Deanne (Stephen Mahoney) of Burke, VA; six grandsons and two great-grandchildren.

Please contact his family at Lake Wildwood, 530-432-3267, if you wish, for condolences and questions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SIM-USA, PO Box 7900, Charlotte, NC 28241 to support the mission ministry of Dan and Kim Scheel.