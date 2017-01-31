Obituary of Rena Katherine Moore Culbertson | TheUnion.com

Rena Katherine Moore Culbertson passed away peacefully in her sleep at Golden Empire Nursing home on Dec. 31, 2016.

Rena was born in Gary, Indiana, on June 11, 1921. When her mother died of child birth complications, she was raised by her mother’s parents in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Connellsville High School, she went into nursing school graduating as a registered nurse then joining the US Army Medical Corp as a 2nd Lieutenant during the war, serving at a number of Army hospitals throughout the Midwest.

In 1946, she was discharged from the military, went to San Diego where she met and married Robert B. Culbertson, also a veteran. They were married for 63 years raising two sons, Bill and Brian.

In 1981, Bob and Rena moved to Grass Valley, Calif. to retire here and to travel the US and the world. They were soon followed by Bill and Linda Culbertson and their two daughters.

Here they joined the Nevada County Gem and Mineral Club, and the Sierra Presbyterian church and made stained glass that they sold locally. Rena did a lot of volunteer work with medical patients.

In June 2009, Bob (92) died, and Rena (88) moved to Hilltop Commons to live independently for four years until October 2013. Due to increased dementia, she moved to Brunswick Village, then Banner Crest and was finally moved to Golden Empire Nursing center in January 2015.

She is survived by her sons, Bill (Linda) and Brian (Gayle); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

On New Year’s Day, Rena’s Nevada City family gathered together for dinner to celebrate Rena’s life and share favorite stories about her 95 years of life and our love for her.

She had no wishes for a memorial. Rena’s ashes will be scattered this spring at Brian and Gayle Culbertson’s mountain property in San Diego County, California.