Obituary of Raymond Rignell Fleckner | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Raymond Rignell Fleckner

Raymond Rignell Fleckner passed away at the Wolf Creek Care Center on May 29, 2017. He was 66.

He was born on February 22, 1951 in Oakland, CA to parents Clyde and Vera Fleckner.

He is survived by his sisters Sidney Arndt and Sandy Baden.

Everyone loved Raymond.