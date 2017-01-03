Obituary of Raymond “Lee” Leroy Parman | TheUnion.com

Raymond “Lee” Leroy Parman, of Grass Valley, California, passed away on Dec. 20, 2016 peacefully in his sleep. He was 89.

A memorial to honor of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at First Baptist Church 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Lee was born in San Juan Bautista, California, Oct. 19, 1927. Lee enjoyed working for the postal service for 30 years, until his retirement. Many people still remember him from delivering his mail due to his friendly nature.

Lee loved the outdoors, hiking and rock hounding. He enjoyed sports and was an all-star football player in his youth, he taught the boys brigade at Calvary Bible Church, as well as an adult Sunday school class at Calvary Bible Church and adult bible study in his home, sang in the choir at Calvary Bible and First Baptist Church and was a member of the Calvary Bible Church and a long time attendee of First Baptist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed being a jokester. Anyone that had the privilege of meeting him will describe him as kind, loving, funny and a joy to be around. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a friend to all. He loved the lord and knew before he passed that he was going to join him in heaven. He will be profoundly missed by all.

Lee is survived by his loving wife Thetis “Teddy” of Grass Valley, CA, they were married for 66 years and in love for 68 years; his son Danny (Wendy) Parman of Elko, NV; his great-granddaughter Nichole Arnberg whom he raised of Sacramento, CA; his sister Betty (Darold) Reynolds of Grass Valley, CA; his brother Jack Parman of Grass Valley, CA; numerous nieces and nephews, his grandchildren Dawn and Shawn Strong of Grass Valley, CA; Michael O’Brien of Chicago, IL; Eric Shannon, Clorisse Bashaw, Karrie Hunton and Amanda Goodson of Elko, NV; and 15 other great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Cathy Marilynn Parman-O’Brien; his mother Cora and father George Parman; his brothers Les, Jim and Richard Parman and his sister Juanita Ploof.

“God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:4)