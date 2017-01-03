Obituary of Raquel Marie Larimer | TheUnion.com

Raquel Marie Larimer, also known as Kelly, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Grass Valley. She was 31.

Raquel was born Aug. 31, 1985, in Woodland, Calif. She was the daughter of Dale and Nancy Nelson. Raquel attended Nevada Union High School.

She is survived by her mother Nancy Nelson of Nevada City, California and brother John Martinez of Reno, Nevada. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins including her beloved Uncle Tom Martinez of Reno, Nevada. She is preceded in death by her father Dale Nelson of Richmond.