Obituary of Philip Josef (Prahlad) Vahovich | TheUnion.com

Philip Josef (Prahlad) Vahovich went missing on December 7, 2016 in El Dorado Hills CA and was found there, deceased, on December 11th. Philip was born on July 30, 1975 in Washington, D.C., a birthday he shared with his maternal grandmother.

Philip possessed a personal magnetism and was a remarkable human being whose generous, kind, inquisitive spirit will live on forever in the hearts of the many people all over the world who knew and loved him. He was a true seeker whose path ranged from organic farming, to writing poetry and philosophy, to riding the rails, to distributing the original teachings of Prabhupada. Philip’s creative and innovative talent can seen by going to YouTube https://youtu.be/B9bksOIH0aY, and https://youtu.be/Wcneseb9y_w as he converted his 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van into an elaborate camper, complete with solar power. At the time of his death, he was putting the final touches on his van.

Beginning as a child at the Lab School of Washington, Philip created marvelous works of visual and utlilitarian art in a variety of mediums. For most of his childhood Philip and his Mom lived in the D.C. area. His mother, Pinky Zalkin, of Nevada City, where Philip also spent a great deal of time over the years, has been using some of his creations daily for over 35 years. Philip’s body now rests with his ancestors in upstate New York. Pinky loved her son deeply and will continue to love him in spirit forever more. She wants to express enormous gratitude to the many people who have supported and continue to support her during this time of fear, frustration and grief.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the campaign of John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff 2018 in appreciation of his never wavering, continuing support, guidance and compassion throughout this devastating ordeal. The address is: 356 G Providence Mine Rd., Nevada City, CA 95959. Please write Philip in the memo section. Tomorrow, Friday the 30th, we will have a revised version of this obituary in print.