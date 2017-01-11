Obituary of Peter Eugene Orzalli | TheUnion.com

Peter Eugene Orzalli, 76, passed away on December 30 in Calistoga, California. He was born on February 24, 1940, in Nevada City, California, to Leslie and Valencia Orzalli. He attended local schools and graduated from Nevada Union Senior High School in 1957. In 1958 he and several other classmates enlisted in the military. Peter chose the Navy and served on board the aircraft carrier USS Lexington. After his military service he returned to Nevada City and worked at various local businesses until going to work for the California Department of Parks and Recreation. He worked in different parks in California and then proudly ended his state park career at Boethe-Napa Valley State Park in Calistoga. He retired from state service in 2002 .

Peter married Gladys Kay Doxey on November 20, 1964, in the wedding chapel in Rough and Ready, California. They were married for 52 years, and resided in Calistoga for the past 20 years. Peter is survived by his loving daughter Lindi Bess (Darryl) of Napa; his grandchildren Jessica Conrad of Vallejo, Rebecca Bradley (Michael) of Napa, Robert Bradley (Marilyn) of Oakland, Christine Bess (Bryan) of Napa; his great grandchildren Kaleb Irving Eugene Campell, Lily Christine Fjellman, Liza Ann Gibson; his brother Charles (Barbara) of Del Rey, his sisters Roberta of Sacramento, Sharon (Stan) of Red Lodge MT, Valencia of Nevada City, and Daphne (Richard) of Sacramento; his sister-in-law Carol Neuzel of Carmichael, and brother-in-law Thomas Doxey (Nancy) of Folsom; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends. Peter was preceded in death by his wife Kay in July 2016, and his daughter Karen Lucille Orzalli in 2004.

Peter was a faithful San Francisco 49ers fan and also enjoyed reading, listening to Bee Gees music, and watching old movies. Pete and Kay were avid gardeners and generously shared their garden harvests. He enjoyed spending time with his late wife, daughter and grandchildren at his home in Calistoga for BBQ’s, holiday dinners and an occasional jaunt to the Casino. Pete also enjoyed skydiving, and sharing deep sea fishing adventures and a lifelong love of deer hunting with his brother, Charles, and grandson, Robert. And for years, he enjoyed visiting with family and friends in Nevada City, reliving old memories over and over and laughing for hours! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m. in Napa at the Claffey & Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main Street, Napa 94559. At a later date, a graveside service will be held in Nevada City at the Forest View Cemetery.

We will miss Peter’s happy, smiling face, his sense of humor, and his fun-loving, easy-going ways…he hardly ever complained and often he would say “Life is Good”…that’s just how he looked at life! We love and miss you Pete. “Go 49ers!”