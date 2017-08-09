Obituary of Peter Eugene Orzalli | TheUnion.com

Peter Eugene Orzalli passed away December 30, 2016, in Calistoga, California. He was 76. He was born on February 24, 1940, in Nevada City, California, to Leslie and Valencia Orzalli. He attended local schools and graduated from Nevada Union Senior High School in 1957.

Peter's graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, at the Forest View Cemetery on Red Dog Road in Nevada City.