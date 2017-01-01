Obituary of Peter Clark Krusi, Jr. | TheUnion.com

Peter Krusi, Jr.

Peter Clark Krusi, Jr. died unexpectedly in his sleep Dec. 16, 2016 at his family home in Nevada City.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks.

Peter was born March 27, 1961 in Piedmont, California and attended Piedmont Schools. His family moved to Nevada City in 1979 where he graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1980.

After high school graduation, he went on to Phoenix Institute of Technology in Arizona, graduating with a degree in Architectural Drafting. He then went on to work at an architectural firm in Sacramento designing homes. In 1985, he moved back to Nevada City working for the US Forestry.

He was an excellent carpenter, building his home in Nevada City for his young family. Besides being an architect and a skilled carpenter, he was a talented wood carver, auto mechanic and electronics specialist. He designed and installed the first exterior security camera systems in the Sacramento school’s system.

Peter’s favorite hobby was fishing in lakes, streams, rivers and deep-sea fishing. He caught a record breaking 101 pound Dorado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in the Caribbean Ocean.

He also enjoyed, and was successful at, gold panning and dredging in Nevada County and Alaska.

Peter is survived by his children, Justin Krusi of Ventura, California and Kayla Krusi of San Antonio, Texas; parents, Peter and Louise Krusi of Nevada City; sisters, Marie Fitting of Applegate, California and Katie Sguazzin of El Dorado Hills, California; many nieces and nephews and two grandchildren.

God bless you, son. Love you forever, Mom and Dad.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.